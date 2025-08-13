Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) Enhances FortiRecon to Align with CTEM Framework, Adding Internal Attack Surface Monitoring and Orchestration

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) announced significant enhancements to its FortiRecon platform to align fully with the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework, integrating expanded internal attack surface monitoring, adversary‑centric intelligence, and security orchestration to help security teams identify, validate, and remediate exposures faster.

The update positions FortiRecon as a unified CTEM platform spanning Gartner’s five pillars—scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization—through tight integration with Fortinet’s AI‑Driven SOC

The release adds National Vulnerability Database (NVD) severity ratings alongside FortiRecon’s Active Exploitation scores to accelerate risk‑based patching, while new adversary‑centric features include bulk IOC downloads, stealer infection details, and expanded dark web, ransomware, and leaked‑credential intelligence to streamline SOC workflows and improve breach detection.

Brand protection capabilities continue to target domain impersonation, rogue mobile apps, phishing, and executive targeting with takedown support to reduce reputational risk.

Fortinet framed the upgrade as a response to expanding attack surfaces and alert fatigue, emphasizing an “attacker’s eye view” across internal and external assets powered by FortiGuard Labs’ AI‑driven intelligence and automated response to measurably reduce risk before exploitation.

According to Gartner, organizations prioritizing investments via continuous exposure management will be three times less likely to suffer a breach by 2026, underscoring the shift toward exposure‑driven security programs.

Industry coverage noted the consolidation of attack surface management, threat intelligence, and orchestration into a single platform as a competitive differentiator, with Fortinet recently recognized as an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass for Attack Surface Management 2025.

The enhancements are available within Fortinet’s broader SecOps ecosystem, aiming to drive coordinated remediation across security and IT teams and reduce mean‑time‑to‑response against real‑world threats.