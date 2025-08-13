FTSE 100 Index Opens Higher on US Rate Cut Optimism; Persimmon Gains on Strong Half-Year Results

The FTSE 100 edged higher at the open on Wednesday, lifted by renewed optimism that the US Federal Reserve will deliver an interest rate cut in September following a softer US inflation reading. The index rose around 0.3% to trade near 9,175, tracking gains across European markets on the improved global risk tone.

Housebuilder Persimmon was among the early standouts, climbing after reporting a robust first-half performance. Underlying operating profit rose 13% to £172 million, with completions ahead of expectations and a private forward order book up 11% to £1.25 billion. The company reaffirmed its full-year target of 11,000–11,500 home completions, guided to low single-digit build cost inflation, and reported an improved underlying operating margin of 13.1%.

Market sentiment was underpinned by Tuesday’s US CPI data, which reinforced the case for near-term policy easing, feeding into rate-sensitive sectors and cyclical plays. European equities broadly followed Wall Street higher, with UK blue chips benefiting from the shift in macro expectations.

Elsewhere in the index, cyclical sectors showed steady gains while defensives lagged as traders rotated into higher-beta names. Technical focus remains on the 9,136–9,168 resistance zone, with support seen near 9,048, as investors weigh corporate earnings updates and macro drivers in the sessions ahead.