FTSE 100 Index Shares to Watch: IHG, Legal & General, Flutter, BPAs

August begins, the FTSE 100 faces mixed global signals and a busy earnings season. Several major stocks are important for UK investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) will release its earnings report on August 6, 2025. The stock is currently trading at about $118.33, having gained 12.56% over the past year. Analysts are optimistic and are looking for signs of ongoing travel demand and profitable growth in IHG’s global hotel portfolio. The company has a solid financial foundation, with a market value of nearly $18 billion and a variety of brands in premium and midscale segments.

Legal & General Group remains popular among dividend investors, having seen its share price rise by 12% this year. The insurer expects core operating earnings growth of 6–9% in 2025, supported by strong cash flow and a high Solvency II ratio of 232%. While its dividend yield is high at 8.3%, investors are cautious due to tighter earnings coverage. The upcoming strategy overhaul in the asset management division aims for better capital efficiency and cost control.

Flutter Entertainment will also be in focus ahead of its Q2 results on August 7. The $53 billion gaming company has secured new credit facilities and enjoys strong support from analysts. The price targets reflect its leadership in online betting, especially after acquiring FanDuel. Major financial changes and new product launches are expected, making the next earnings report an important event.

BP is drawing attention after its Q2 2025 trading statement. The refining marker margin increased to $21.1 per barrel from $15.2 in the previous quarter, despite a drop in Brent crude prices. BP’s stock trades close to £396.55, with forecasts suggesting it could average £408.33 in August.

Investors are watching closely for BP’s earnings report on August 5, as energy markets face ongoing oil and gas price volatility while the company expands its renewable energy efforts.

These four FTSE 100 companies are key indicators for UK equity investors this month, each reflecting important trends and investor sentiment as the index approaches historic highs.