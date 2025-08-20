FTSE 100 Mixed as Inflation Above Forecast While US Tech Stocks Tumble

The FTSE 100 faced mixed trading Wednesday as UK inflation data came in above forecasts, while overnight US tech stock carnage weighed on global sentiment, with Nvidia falling 3.5% and Palantir Technologies plummeting 9% in Wall Street’s heaviest tech selloff since April.

UK Inflation Exceeds Expectations

The latest UK inflation figures delivered an unwelcome surprise, coming in above economist forecasts and potentially complicating the Bank of England’s monetary policy path. The higher-than-expected inflation reading raises questions about the timing and magnitude of potential interest rate cuts, creating uncertainty for UK equity markets.

The inflation overshoot adds pressure on household finances already strained by the cost of living crisis, while potentially forcing the Bank of England to maintain a more hawkish stance than previously anticipated by markets.

Global Tech Rout Spreads to Asian Markets

Asian equities opened lower following Wall Street’s tech-focused selloff, with Japan, Australia, and South Korea all posting declines while the MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.2% after Tuesday’s 1.4% drop, marking the second-worst decline since April’s tariff-induced shock.

The selloff was driven by growing investor concern that the technology rally has advanced too far and too quickly, prompting widespread profit-taking ahead of Friday’s crucial Jackson Hole symposium where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to provide policy guidance.

Jackson Hole Anxiety Builds

Market participants are increasingly treading cautiously ahead of Jackson Hole, with traders firming up bets on a September rate cut while remaining uncertain about Powell’s tone and the longer-term trajectory of Fed policy. The symposium has emerged as this week’s most significant market catalyst.

“Wall Street finally hit an air pocket overnight as the US summer lull thins liquidity and weakens the bid for risk assets, especially high flying tech stocks,” noted Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.com. “There’s also a degree of trepidation heading into the Jackson Hole symposium”.

The combination of higher UK inflation, global tech weakness, and Jackson Hole uncertainty created a challenging environment for risk assets, with the 10-year Treasury yield dropping three basis points to 4.31% as investors sought safer havens. Oil prices managed a modest 0.4% gain, while the dollar extended gains for a third consecutive day.