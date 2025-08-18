FTSE 100 Today: Index Flat as Trump-Zelensky Talks Eyed; Pound Holds Above $1.35

London’s FTSE 100 opened Monday with little movement, reflecting investor caution ahead of crucial geopolitical developments. Market sentiment remains muted as the world’s attention turns to expected talks between former U.S.

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a dialogue anticipated to shape the near-term outlook for global risk assets.

Trading activity across the FTSE 100 was characterized by minimal volatility, with blue-chip stocks showing restrained price action. Traders are closely monitoring diplomatic signals, as policy hints from Washington and Kyiv may influence not only defense and energy sectors but also broader investor confidence.

Companies with direct exposure to European trade and supply chains are on watch for any shifts in tone that could trigger sector-wide revaluations.

Currency markets remain stable, as the British pound holds firm above the psychologically important $1.35 threshold. Sterling’s resilience, buoyed by robust labor market signals and steady retail sales, underpins the FTSE 100’s cautious optimism. Investors are balancing domestic data against the volatile international backdrop, mindful that macroeconomic clarity could be fleeting amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Market participants are reducing directional bets, prioritizing defensive plays in anticipation of headline-driven volatility. As dollar movements and global equity sentiment wait on potential breakthroughs from the Trump-Zelensky meeting, the FTSE 100 is likely to maintain its current range barring any significant news flashes.

This environment favors a watchful approach, with fund managers seeking flexibility and maintaining liquidity should political developments move markets swiftly.

Today’s flat index performance underscores the intersection of global diplomacy and financial markets. All eyes remain fixed on the outcome of key discussions, their impact on investor risk appetite, and how they may shape near-term capital flows within London’s leading share index.