FTSE 100 Weakens Amid Heavy Ex-Dividend Moves as WPP and Hikma Plunge

London’s FTSE 100 index slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a significant ex-dividend effect as well as sharp declines in WPP and Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

By midday, the benchmark was down 0.2% at 9,145, with over a dozen blue-chip companies trading without the value of their latest dividend payouts—stripping roughly 18 index points and driving the early weakness.

This wave of ex-div dates saw major names such as AstraZeneca, BT Group, NatWest, Barclays, and Reckitt Benckiser all adjust lower, exerting broad pressure on the index. Ex-dividend moves do not reflect market sentiment but are often enough to create notable volatility on the day, particularly when concentrated.

Beyond technical adjustments, investor focus sharpened on company-specific disappointments. WPP shares fell as much as 4.7% to 384.70p, plunging to multi-year lows after the advertising and media group revealed a 48% fall in interim profit and took the drastic step of halving its dividend.

The group’s revenue for the first half of 2025 tumbled 7.8%, battered by shrinking client budgets and a tough new business environment, as well as ongoing restructuring costs. WPP also confirmed a strategic review under its incoming CEO — a move that unsettled investors nursing heavy year-to-date losses.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals, meanwhile, led the FTSE’s fallers with a drop of over 8% to 1,733p following its half-year results. Despite positive revenue momentum, core operating profits tumbled 26% on the back of a legal settlement and tight margins.

While management reaffirmed full-year guidance, the market reaction underlined concerns over sector headwinds and the quality of underlying earnings.

Market participants are also bracing for the Bank of England’s monetary policy decision expected later in the day, with a quarter-point interest rate cut widely anticipated. Broader sentiment was further influenced by global trade policy updates and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, compounding the pressure on UK equities.

In summary, today’s FTSE 100 drop highlights a potent blend of technical ex-dividend adjustments and adverse company news, underscoring the sensitivity of London stocks to both scheduled events and the evolving corporate outlook.