GameStop Earnings Preview: Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Moves, and a New Era for $GME | GME Stock News

As GameStop Corp. ($GME) prepares to release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings after the market closes on June 10, all eyes are on the video game retailer’s evolving transformation, recent insider trading, and shifting hedge fund sentiment.

The earnings report is expected to provide critical insights into GameStop’s ongoing pivot from traditional retail to a technology-driven, digital-first business model.

GameStop’s strategic overhaul has been marked by bold moves, most notably its recent $515 million investment in Bitcoin. This significant foray into digital assets has fundamentally altered the company’s risk profile, introducing cryptocurrency volatility as a new factor in the stock’s performance.

CEO Ryan Cohen has emphasized the company’s ambition to become a technology powerhouse focused on gaming, collectibles, and blockchain, aiming to diversify GameStop’s treasury and capture the potential of digital assets.

The upcoming earnings report is anticipated to show revenue around $750–$761 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of approximately 16%. However, analysts expect earnings per share to rise to $0.04–$0.08, representing a substantial increase compared to the previous year. GameStop’s history of delivering earnings surprises—averaging 137.8% over the last four quarters—suggests that volatility could remain high in the wake of the release.

Insider trading activity has drawn significant attention in recent months. CEO Ryan Cohen made a notable purchase of 500,000 shares at $21.55 per share in April, signaling confidence in the company’s future. Director Alain Attal also acquired 10,000 shares at $25.75.

In total, insiders bought 515,000 shares worth over $11 million in the past quarter, while some executives executed sales, reflecting a mix of profit-taking and strategic positioning.

Hedge fund and institutional investor activity has been equally dynamic. In the most recent quarter, 184 institutional investors increased their stakes in GameStop, while 158 reduced their holdings. Notably, Bank of America significantly cut its position by more than half, underscoring the polarized outlook among large investors.

With GameStop shares down roughly 5% year to date, the market remains cautious but attentive. Investors will be closely watching management’s commentary on the Bitcoin investment’s impact, cost-reduction progress, and the sustainability of GameStop’s digital transformation.

The upcoming earnings release is poised to be a pivotal moment, potentially reshaping the investment narrative for one of Wall Street’s most closely watched companies.