GameStop (NYSE: GME) Q1 2025 Earnings Preview: Bitcoin Investment Adds a New Dimension to Transformation Story | GME Stock News

GameStop, the iconic video game retailer, is poised to deliver its first-quarter 2025 earnings on June 11, with Wall Street and retail investors alike focused on a bold new chapter: a $515 million investment in Bitcoin.

This unprecedented move not only signals a dramatic shift in GameStop’s financial strategy but also adds a layer of volatility and intrigue to an already closely watched turnaround story.

The company’s acquisition of 4,710 Bitcoins, completed in late May and funded through a $1.3 billion convertible bond offering, marks GameStop’s first major foray into digital assets. CEO Ryan Cohen has framed the move as a strategic effort to diversify the company’s treasury and capture the upside of digital assets, aligning GameStop with a growing cohort of corporations incorporating cryptocurrencies into their balance sheets.

The timing of the purchase, with Bitcoin recently hitting all-time highs above $110,000, has amplified both excitement and skepticism among market participants.

GameStop’s core business remains in transition. Analysts expect Q1 revenue to decline by nearly 15% year-over-year to around $754 million, reflecting persistent headwinds in physical game retail and the ongoing pivot toward digital gaming and collectibles.

However, cost-cutting measures are projected to drive a return to profitability, with consensus estimates pointing to an earnings per share of $0.04—up from a $0.12 loss a year ago. Investors will be closely scrutinizing whether these operational improvements are sustainable, especially as GameStop continues to exit underperforming international markets and streamline its domestic footprint.

The Bitcoin investment has fundamentally altered GameStop’s risk profile. The company’s share price has become more closely correlated with cryptocurrency markets, introducing new volatility. After the Bitcoin announcement, GameStop shares experienced a sharp rally followed by a swift reversal, underscoring the market’s divided view on the wisdom of the crypto bet.

While some see this as a visionary move akin to strategies employed by companies like MicroStrategy, others question whether it distracts from the hard work of reviving GameStop’s core business.

As GameStop prepares to unveil its Q1 results, all eyes will be on management’s commentary regarding its Bitcoin strategy, future digital asset plans, and the operational progress of its transformation. The outcome could set the tone for both the company’s stock and its evolving identity in the intersection of gaming, technology, and digital finance.