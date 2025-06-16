GE (NYSE:GE) Expands with New Turbojet Engine Facility in Oklahoma: What It Means for GE Stockc

In a significant move poised to reshape the American defense manufacturing landscape, General Electric (GE), in partnership with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, is expanding its footprint with a state-of-the-art turbojet engine facility in Bristow, Oklahoma. This development marks a pivotal step for GE and Kratos, as they respond to escalating demand for advanced propulsion systems across military and aerospace sectors.

The new facility, initially spanning 50,000 square feet on a 20-acre site, is designed to scale up to 100,000 square feet, accommodating up to five production lines dedicated to the GEK family of turbojet engines. The focus will be on the GEK800 and GEK1500 models, with the capacity to produce up to 500 engines annually. These engines, supporting thrust classes from 600 to 6,000 pounds, are engineered for a range of applications—from cruise missiles to collaborative combat aircraft—underscoring the strategic importance of this expansion for U.S. defense capabilities.

Operations are slated to commence by mid-2026, with full ramp-up expected by the fourth quarter of the year. The facility will also house three small engine test cells, funded by state grants, which are projected to be operational in 2027. This vertical integration is expected to streamline production, enhance quality control, and reduce bottlenecks, positioning the site as a critical hub for end-to-end propulsion system manufacturing.

The economic impact for Oklahoma is substantial. The initial engine line is projected to create 60 high-quality jobs, with each additional line adding approximately 45 positions. Recruitment for key roles will begin in late 2025, with broader hiring set for early 2026. State officials, including Governor Kevin Stitt, have lauded the project as a testament to Oklahoma’s growing role in national defense and advanced manufacturing.

For GE stock watchers, this expansion signals a robust commitment to innovation and domestic production at scale. By leveraging advanced manufacturing techniques and a broad supplier base, GE and Kratos are positioning themselves to meet the evolving needs of the defense sector while driving shareholder value through strategic growth and operational excellence.

As the facility nears completion, investors and industry observers will be closely monitoring its impact on GE’s market position, revenue streams, and long-term competitiveness in the global aerospace and defense arena.