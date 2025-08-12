GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke to Exit as Microsoft (MSFT) Integrates Platform Into CoreAI Unit

GitHub chief executive Thomas Dohmke will step down later this year as Microsoft moves to bring the developer platform more closely under its CoreAI division, ending years of semi-independent operations since its 2018 acquisition.

Microsoft, which bought GitHub in a $7.5 billion all-stock deal, said it will not appoint a new CEO. Instead, GitHub’s leadership will report directly to Microsoft executives, with engineering, revenue, and support overseen by Microsoft Developer Division head Julia Liuson. Product teams will be aligned with the tech giant’s AI platform group, reflecting a heightened focus on integrating AI tools across its developer ecosystem.

Dohmke, who succeeded Nat Friedman as CEO in 2021, said he plans to “become a founder again” and will remain through the transition, expected to conclude by year-end. The leadership shift comes as GitHub’s Copilot AI assistant gains traction amid growing competition in AI-assisted coding platforms.

GitHub now serves over 150 million developers worldwide, hosting more than one billion repositories. Analysts see the tighter integration as a strategic move by Microsoft to consolidate its AI capabilities, leverage GitHub’s vast developer base, and accelerate innovation cycles.

While reports have described the move as “folding GitHub into Microsoft proper,” the companies stressed there is no new merger — GitHub has been a Microsoft subsidiary for seven years. The change underscores Microsoft’s intent to embed AI deeply into software development tools, positioning CoreAI as the central driver of that strategy.