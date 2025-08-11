Glencore (LON: GLEN) Accelerates Share Buyback as UBS Executes Further On‑Market Purchases

Glencore is pressing ahead with its latest share repurchase programme, with additional on‑market buys executed by UBS AG, London Branch, signaling sustained pace under the broker-led mandate.

Recent transactions, disclosed in market updates, included multiple blocks around the 900,000‑share mark, with pricing reported in the £2.86–£2.96 range, reflecting disciplined execution against prevailing liquidity and price conditions.

The ongoing buyback forms part of a refreshed framework targeting up to $1 billion through to the publication of full‑year 2025 results in February 2026. Glencore intends to hold purchased shares in treasury and reduce capital over time, aligning the programme with its broader capital allocation priorities and efforts to optimize structure while managing Swiss withholding tax implications on distributions.

Management has reiterated that the repurchases are conducted under strict UK and EU market abuse and listing rules, with trading discretion delegated to UBS where appropriate and all dealings to be notified in the ordinary course. The company has left scope to amend mechanics should alternative approaches offer greater efficiency without diluting the core objective of accretive net share count reduction.

For investors, the cadence of purchases underscores confidence in balance sheet capacity and cash generation, with the programme supporting per‑share metrics alongside Glencore’s stated financial policies.

Focus now shifts to the run‑rate of buybacks through year‑end, treasury share utilization, and any updates on capital return at forthcoming results, as the miner balances shareholder distributions with commodity cycle volatility and project reinvestment.