Global markets Today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade mixed amid ongoing US-Russia talks

Asian equities opened mixed on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 advancing while South Korea’s Kospi fell as investors weighed ongoing geopolitical talks alongside shifting expectations for U.S. interest-rate policy.

The divergence reflects a cautious risk tone across the region at the start of the week, with traders balancing hopes for policy support against signs of uneven growth momentum.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 firmed as investors rotated into large-cap exporters, supported by a softer yen and resilient U.S. equity futures that have been buoyed by bets on potential Federal Reserve easing ahead.

Gains were more measured on the broader Topix, consistent with recent sessions where tech-heavy names and global earners outperformed domestically oriented shares.

Seoul lagged as the Kospi and Kosdaq retreated, with profit-taking evident in select chip and internet names following a strong multi-week run; the pullback also tracked a modest consolidation in global risk appetite after a robust period for U.S. benchmarks.

Futures pointed to a cautiously positive open in Hong Kong, suggesting dip-buying interest could emerge in China-sensitive cyclicals if headline risk remains contained.

In rates and macro, U.S. rate-cut expectations continued to underpin sentiment after signs of cooling in the labor market and limited pass-through from tariffs into headline inflation, a mix that has reinforced hopes for a policy pivot as early as next month. The backdrop helped cushion broader risk assets even as commodity-linked markets and defensives saw selective flows on geopolitical caution.