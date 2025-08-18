GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Director Leah Sweet Sells $91,000 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) director Leah Sweet recently sold approximately $91,000 worth of company stock, according to regulatory filings. Sweet, who has served on GoDaddy’s board of directors since 2020, currently chairs the Nomination and Governance Committee and is a member of the Compensation Committee.

Sweet brings extensive technology and operations experience to GoDaddy’s board. She previously served as Senior Vice President of Global Design, Delivery and Operations at PayPal from 2016 to 2020, where she led product development transformation for over 12,000 employees. Prior to that role, she held the position of Chief of Staff to PayPal’s CEO from 2012 to 2016.

Her career also includes leadership positions at major technology companies including American Express, where she was Vice President of Technology Strategy and Operations from 2004 to 2009, and CA Technologies, where she served as Vice President of Customer Success from 2010 to 2011. She also briefly worked as Deputy Chief Information Officer for the State of Arizona.

Sweet holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University and currently serves on multiple boards beyond GoDaddy, including BMC Software and Versapay Corporation. She is also a founding member of Extraordinary Women on Boards and a member of Women’s Corporate Directors.

The stock sale represents a routine transaction by a corporate director and follows standard disclosure requirements for insider trading. GoDaddy shares have faced some pressure recently, trading at approximately $144.05, down from higher levels earlier in the year but still reflecting the company’s position as a leading web services and domain registration provider.

As an independent director, Sweet’s role focuses on strategic oversight and governance, helping ensure GoDaddy’s operations align with long-term shareholder interests while maintaining high standards of corporate governance.