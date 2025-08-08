Gold price Today: Gold futures hit record as tariff shock widens spreads; traders eye spot-futures dislocation

Gold futures spiked to an all-time intraday high around $3,534/oz after reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection classified 1-kg and 100-oz bars under tariffed codes, upending assumptions that widely traded bullion bars would be exempt.

Spot gold lagged, holding near $3,390–$3,400, leaving an unusually wide spread above $90–$100 between New York futures and spot as liquidity thinned and settlement uncertainty rose.

The tariff twist adds a fresh geopolitical bid to an already tight market, with traders flagging potential disruptions to Swiss refining flows given Switzerland’s role as the world’s key hub for kilo bars and U.S.-bound bullion transit.

Live market trackers showed futures elevated after the news while spot prices were comparatively steady, reflecting immediate delivery frictions and basis volatility rather than broad physical demand surges.

Near term, the focus is on clarity from U.S. authorities and any carve-outs that could normalize the basis; absent that, banks and dealers may reprice term structures and adjust bar-size preferences for delivery into U.S. contracts.

Broader tariff escalation this week—part of a wider sweep affecting dozens of partners—has reinforced safe-haven flows and stoked rate-cut hopes after softer labor data, supporting bullion at elevated levels.

Key watch points for metal markets: official guidance on bar classifications and timing, Swiss refinery shipment adjustments, ETF and coin/bar retail demand as futures/spot diverge, and Fed path expectations into September.

If tariffs persist on standard bars, expect continued basis volatility, potential substitution effects in deliverable forms, and knock-on impacts across silver and PGM liquidity given shared logistics and funding channels.