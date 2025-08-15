Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Tech, Boosts NVIDIA (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO) Stakes and Sends Tesla (TSLA) Holdings Soaring 120%

Goldman Sachs made a significant pivot towards technology and growth stocks in the second quarter, according to its latest 13F filing. TheGoldman substantially increased its holdings in semiconductor powerhouses Nvidia and Broadcom and aggressively boosted its stake in Tesla by 120%, signaling strong conviction in the tech sector’s continued momentum.

The firm’s total portfolio market value swelled to $740 billion, a 7.3% increase from the previous quarter. Nvidia solidified its position as Goldman’s top holding, with the firm increasing its share count by over 15% to a stake now worth approximately $25.3 billion. This bullish bet on the AI chip leader was a cornerstone of its second-quarter strategy.

The report reveals a clear risk-on appetite, with the top buying targets dominated by tech leaders. Besides the significant share increases in Nvidia, Broadcom, and Tesla, Goldman also bought call options on both Nvidia and the Invesco QQQ Trust. These moves were funded in part by reducing defensive positions, including put options on the S&P 500 and QQQ ETFs.

This strategic reallocation also saw Goldman increase its positions in other tech names like Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon, Netflix, and Palantir.

Conversely, the firm trimmed its holdings in consumer staples like Walmart and Nike, and reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor, suggesting a focused rotation into specific high-growth areas of the tech market.