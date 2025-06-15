Goldman Sachs Forecasts Significant Upside for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) as Tech Giant Tops Wall Street Expectations | Oracle Stock Price

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is capturing the spotlight on Wall Street following a bullish new price target from The Goldman Sachs Group. In a move that signals growing confidence in the technology sector’s resilience and Oracle’s unique positioning, Goldman Sachs analysts have revised their price target upward, projecting substantial price appreciation for the company’s stock.

The revised outlook comes on the heels of Oracle’s latest earnings report, which exceeded analyst expectations on both revenue and profitability. Goldman Sachs now sets a $195 per share target for Oracle, a notable increase from its previous estimate, reflecting a robust 34% upside.

While the rating remains “neutral,” the new forecast underscores the firm’s belief in Oracle’s long-term growth potential, especially as the company accelerates investments in cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Oracle’s recent performance has been marked by strong demand for its AI-driven cloud solutions, a trend that is expected to continue as enterprises worldwide prioritize digital transformation. The company’s ambitious $25 billion capital expenditure plan for fiscal year 2026 is seen as a clear signal of its commitment to maintaining a leading edge in the competitive cloud infrastructure market.

Despite the positive outlook, Goldman Sachs analysts caution that Oracle faces certain risks, including rising depreciation costs and the challenge of meeting ambitious revenue targets in a volatile economic environment. The firm’s balanced stance reflects a careful assessment of both the opportunities and challenges ahead for Oracle.

Across Wall Street, the consensus on Oracle remains favorable. Analysts at other major firms, including UBS and TD Cowen, have also issued optimistic price targets, with some exceeding Goldman Sachs’ latest figure. The average analyst rating for Oracle is “Moderate Buy,” and the consensus price target is now hovering near $194 per share.

As Oracle continues to execute on its strategic initiatives, investors are closely watching for developments in capital allocation, new partnerships, and technological innovation.

With Goldman Sachs’ latest forecast adding momentum to the bullish case, Oracle stands out as a key player to watch in the evolving tech landscape. The coming months are expected to be pivotal for the company as it seeks to solidify its position and deliver sustained value for shareholders.