Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 2,885,154 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) | BABA Stock

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has notably expanded its investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), acquiring an additional 2,885,154 shares during the first quarter of 2025.

This purchase represents a 22.6% increase in its holdings, bringing Goldman Sachs’ total position to 15,648,064 shares, which now accounts for approximately 0.66% of Alibaba’s outstanding shares. The value of this stake at the close of the latest reporting period was estimated at just over $2.06 billion.

This sizable increase underscores strong institutional confidence in Alibaba’s strategic direction, particularly as the Chinese technology giant doubles down on artificial intelligence and cloud initiatives.

Goldman Sachs’ investment comes amid a period of robust share price performance for Alibaba, driven by renewed optimism around the company’s transformation plans and its pivotal role in China’s digital economy.

Market watchers have pointed to the positive momentum heading into Alibaba’s upcoming earnings, as analysts anticipate that ongoing investments in AI infrastructure and new product launches could begin translating into improved financial results.

Goldman Sachs’ endorsement, as the largest institutional buyer of Alibaba stock in the latest quarter, also arrives at a time when global investors are closely monitoring U.S.–China relations and their impact on major tech stocks.

Overall, Goldman Sachs’ aggressive accumulation signals a vote of confidence in Alibaba’s long-term growth prospects, institutional standing, and its ability to innovate in the face of heightened global competition and regulatory scrutiny.

For investors, this move may serve as a prominent indicator of continued support among institutional stakeholders for Alibaba’s evolving business strategy in 2025