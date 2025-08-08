Guggenheim cuts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) price target to $75 as shares plunge on soft outlook

Guggenheim lowered its 12‑month price target on The Trade Desk to $75 from $90 while maintaining a Buy rating, following the company’s Q2 report and cautious Q3 outlook that triggered a steep selloff in the shares.

The move adds to a flurry of updates across the Street after the ad‑tech firm guided Q3 revenue to at least $717 million and adjusted EBITDA of about $277 million, levels that, while solid, fell short of investor hopes for a stronger second‑half reacceleration.

The stock fell more than 30% in Friday trade amid the guidance reset and leadership changes, with some trackers showing intraday losses approaching 38%.

The Trade Desk posted Q2 revenue of $694 million, up 19% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.41, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 39%—figures that underscore resilient execution despite a tougher digital ad backdrop.

Management highlighted continued platform adoption, customer retention above 95%, and liquidity of roughly $1.7 billion, alongside an active repurchase program. However, the tempered Q3 view and a CFO transition arriving later this month weighed on sentiment, reinforcing investor focus on the timing of a spending rebound across connected TV, retail media, and international channels.

Analyst consensus targets remain widely dispersed as models reset, with recent compendiums showing lows near $55 and highs up to $155, and multiple firms updating views on August 8 after the print. Some commentary framed the pullback around slower‑than‑hoped acceleration rather than fundamental deterioration, but the market reaction reflects reduced near‑term confidence in upside to guidance.

Key watch items into the September quarter include signal of demand stabilization, progress on Kokai‑driven performance gains, and conversion of pipeline in CTV and retail media, all of which could help close the gap between medium‑term growth narratives and near‑term revenue cadence.