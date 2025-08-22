Guzman y Gomez (ASX: GYG) Shares Plunge 20% Despite Record Profit as Growth Concerns Mount

Guzman y Gomez shares crashed 20% on Friday after the Mexican fast-food chain reported full-year earnings that spooked investors despite posting record profits and strong top-line growth. The stock opened at $27.04 before plunging as low as $22.74, settling around $23.40 by mid-morning trading.

The dramatic selloff came despite impressive full-year results for FY2025, with network sales surging 23% to $1.18 billion and EBITDA rocketing 245.5% to $65.1 million. Net profit after tax jumped 151.8% to $14.5 million, enabling the company to declare its maiden dividend of 12.6 cents per share fully franked.

Growth Momentum Stalls

Investors focused on concerning comparable sales trends that suggest the company’s rapid expansion may be losing steam. While FY2025 delivered 9.8% comparable sales growth across Australia, the first seven weeks of FY2026 showed a sharp deceleration to just 3.7% annualized growth.

This dramatic slowdown triggered alarm bells among investors who had valued the stock based on its ability to sustain double-digit comparable sales growth. The company’s share price has been under pressure throughout 2025, already down 42.5% year-to-date before Friday’s additional decline.

Management Remains Confident

CEO Steven Marks attempted to reassure investors, noting that periods of slower comparable sales are not unusual for the business. “Over the past 7 years we’ve had less than 5% weekly comps 16% of the time,” he explained, attributing the current weakness to timing of marketing campaigns and menu launches.

Management highlighted an upcoming major campaign with “incredible menu addition” expected to boost performance in Q2, expressing confidence that comparable sales will improve from current levels.

Despite management’s optimism, investors remain unconvinced about the company’s near-term prospects. The stock has now declined 31.65% over the past 12 months and nearly halved from its all-time highs, reflecting growing concerns about the sustainability of its growth trajectory.

The earnings disappointment follows a pattern of missed expectations, with the company previously reporting first-half underlying earnings that fell short of analyst forecasts earlier this year. Market sentiment appears to have turned decisively negative on the stock, with investors looking beyond strong historical results to focus on forward-looking growth metrics.

The sharp decline underscores the challenges facing high-growth retail stocks in the current market environment, where investors are increasingly demanding consistent execution rather than relying on growth promises alone.