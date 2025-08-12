H.C. Wainwright cuts BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) target to $8 after Q2 revenue miss; Buy rating maintained

H.C. Wainwright reduced its BigBear.ai price target to $8 from $9 following the company’s second-quarter earnings, citing a revenue miss and lowered full-year outlook, while reiterating a Buy rating.

The firm flagged softer-than-expected top-line results and trimmed forward assumptions after management guided 2025 revenue to $125M–$140M versus higher prior expectations, a cut that pressured shares and reset near-term growth narratives.

Wainwright framed the pullback as an opportunity for patient investors, pointing to secular demand in defense and national security AI, but acknowledged execution risks tied to backlog conversion and contract timing.

The move follows a July target hike from $6 to $9 on signs of backlog strength and business momentum, underscoring shifting analyst confidence as results and guidance evolved through the quarter. Other coverage has also turned more cautious in recent months, with select firms lowering targets on execution variability even as they highlight multi-year opportunities across defense, border security, and biometric deployments.

Key watch items now center on backlog conversion pace, federal procurement timing, and margin trajectory as BigBear.ai works to translate program wins into recognized revenue through the back half of 2025.

For investors, the $8 target implies upside from post-earnings levels but embeds a more conservative stance on near-term delivery and the cadence of government-related revenues.