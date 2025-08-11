High-Momentum BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock Faces Q2 Earnings Test Amid Short-Squeeze Chatter

BigBear.ai heads into its Q2 print after today’s close with momentum colliding against fundamentals, as elevated short interest and recent analyst support set the stage for a potentially volatile tape.

The company confirmed it will release results around 4:15 p.m. ET and host an earnings call this evening, with the Street broadly watching whether backlog conversion and defense programs can reaccelerate revenue after a softer Q1.

Consensus heading into the report centers on a narrow loss near $0.06 per share and revenue around $40–41 million, implying modest year-over-year growth and a test of management’s reiterated 2025 revenue outlook of $160–$180 million.

Investors are likely to focus on backlog trajectory—$385 million as of Q1—and any updates on U.S. defense, DHS, and airport biometrics deployments that could bolster second-half visibility.

short interest sits near 25% of float with a sub-1 day-to-cover ratio, conditions that can amplify moves in either direction on an earnings surprise or guidance shift. The setup follows a summer rally fueled by defense wins and an HC Wainwright price target hike to $9, reinforcing a momentum profile that has, in the past, swung sharply after squeezes faded.