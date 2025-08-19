Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) Shares Decline While GoodRx Stocks Surge on Novo Nordisk Partnership

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) shares dropped 2% to $45.10 in Tuesday’s trading, extending a recent downtrend even as the broader healthcare technology sector saw positive catalysts.

The telehealth platform’s shares have slid nearly 12% over the past week and more than 10% over the past month, despite reporting strong annual growth of almost 188% year-on-year.

In contrast, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) surged over 37% to $5.12 after announcing a new deal with pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk aimed at improving access to the drugmaker’s branded medications. Trading volume for GoodRx soared to more than 54 million shares, far surpassing its average daily volume, as investors welcomed the partnership’s potential to drive greater market share in prescription discounts.

The divergence highlights contrasting fortunes within the digital health sector. Hims & Hers Health, which specializes in telehealth consultations and online prescription services, continues to face competitive pressures and investor concerns about sustainability as rivals strike commercial deals and expand their reach.

GoodRx, leveraging its deal with Novo Nordisk, is expected to benefit from increased transaction volumes and strategic alignment with a leading player in diabetes and obesity treatments.

Both stocks remain volatile, with Hims & Hers commanding a market capitalization above $10 billion and GoodRx close to $1.8 billion. Market participants are watching for further industry realignments as telehealth and prescription platforms vie for share amid evolving consumer demand and pharmaceutical partnerships.