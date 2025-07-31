Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) Stock Rises on New Strategies and Increasing Retail Investor Interest

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) has seen its stock price rise sharply, trading close to $65.53 after a 2.7% increase in the past day and an impressive 201% gain over the last year.

The stock rose more than 25% in the past week and nearly 12% this month, outperforming the overall health tech sector. This strong momentum comes from Hims’ business growth, product innovations, and a surge in interest from retail investors.

In 2025, the company reported impressive financial results. In the first quarter, revenue jumped 111% compared to last year, reaching $586 million, with a net income of $49.5 million and 2.4 million subscribers—up 38% from the previous year.

Hims expects to generate $2.3–$2.4 billion in revenue for the full year and raised its adjusted EBITDA target to $295–$335 million, aiming for $6.5 billion in revenue by 2030.

Hims also made a key move by acquiring ZAVA, a top European digital health platform. This acquisition allows Hims to enter markets in the UK, Germany, France, and Ireland and expands its international presence, along with plans to enter Canada. The company is launching generic obesity treatments and will bundle these with new AI-powered care options.

Innovation is central to Hims’ growth. The company has expanded its telehealth services to include mental health, weight loss, sexual health, and dermatology, using AI technology led by new CTO Mo Elshenawy to improve user experience and cut costs. A recent limited-time offer for Wegovy® weight-loss treatments and custom diagnostic tools has made the company more attractive.

Retail investors have significantly contributed to Hims’ recent success. High short interest has led to increased speculation, with discussions on social media suggesting a potential “meme stock” short squeeze.

The number of messages from retail traders has risen, and sentiment has shifted to a more positive outlook, despite market volatility and short-term profit-taking.

While Hims faces challenges, including pressures on profit margins and regulatory scrutiny, it stands out as one of the top growth stories of 2025. Continued innovation, global expansion, and active retail participation set the stage for its strong stock performance, making Hims a company to watch in digital health and the wider equity market.