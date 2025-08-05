Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) Stock SlidesAfter Q2 Revenue Miss Despite Robust Growth Metrics

Hims & Hers stock fell on Tuesday after the digital health and wellness company, known for its telemedicine and prescription services, reported second-quarter revenue that narrowly missed Wall Street forecasts.

While revenue jumped 73% year-over-year to $544.8 million, the total fell short of analyst estimates, sparking concern among investors even as the company’s operational metrics showed significant gains.

For the quarter ended June 30, Hims & Hers saw its subscriber base grow to over 2.4 million, a 31% increase from the previous year, highlighting sustained demand for its personalized care offerings in telehealth and wellness.

Monthly online revenue per average subscriber also surged by 30% to $74, as customers increasingly gravitated toward weight management and mental health services.

Despite these strong top-line and engagement trends, the company’s gross margin contracted to 76% from 81% a year ago, attributed to a mix shift toward lower-margin products and higher investment costs for pharmaceuticals and technology infrastructure.

Adjusted EBITDA, a key profitability measure, more than doubled to $82.2 million, while net income was reported at $42.5 million, up from $13.3 million in the prior-year period.

Looking forward, Hims & Hers affirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $295 million to $335 million, signaling continued optimism about growth and margin improvement even as near-term profitability pressures persist.

Investor attention in the coming quarters is expected to focus on the company’s capacity to further scale subscriber growth while working toward sustained free cash flow and improved operational efficiency.

The revenue miss, coupled with margin pressures, underscores the importance of balancing aggressive expansion strategies with prudent financial management in the evolving digital health market.