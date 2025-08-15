Home Builder Stocks Soar After Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Places Major Bet on Housing Recovery

Shares of the nation’s largest homebuilders, including D.R. Horton and Lennar, jumped on Friday after a regulatory filing revealed that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had initiated new positions in the sector. The move is being widely interpreted as a significant vote of confidence in a housing market recovery, sparking a broad rally across the industry.

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed new stakes worth nearly $800 million in Lennar and over $190 million in D.R. Horton during the second quarter. The “Buffett effect” was immediate, as investors followed the lead of the famed Omaha investor, betting that the worst may be over for the housing sector, which has been battered by high mortgage rates.

The investment is a clear signal that Berkshire sees value in homebuilders and anticipates an improving outlook. While mortgage rates remain elevated, there is growing optimism that easing inflation and a potential economic slowdown could lead the Federal Reserve to cut rates in the coming year, providing much-needed relief for prospective homebuyers.

Buffett’s bet provides a powerful counter-narrative to the prevailing pessimism in the housing market. By taking a substantial position in the industry’s leaders, Berkshire is positioning itself to capitalize on the long-term demand for new homes, suggesting that the foundation for a housing rebound is stronger than current sentiment might suggest.