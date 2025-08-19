Home Depot (NYSE: HD) Misses Earnings for Second Straight Quarter Despite Maintaining Full-Year Outlook

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 results that fell short of Wall Street expectations for the second consecutive quarter, with shares declining 2.5% in premarket trading Tuesday despite solid revenue growth. The world’s largest home improvement retailer posted adjusted earnings per share of $4.68, missing analyst estimates of $4.71

Net sales reached $45.28 billion for the quarter ended August 3, representing a 4.9% increase from the same period last year but falling short of the consensus estimate of $45.36 billion.

Comparable sales grew 1.0% overall and 1.4% in the United States, marking the third consecutive quarter of positive U.S. comparable sales growth.

Shift Toward Smaller Projects

CEO Ted Decker attributed the company’s performance to changing consumer behavior, stating: “The momentum that started in the latter half of last year persisted into the first half, as customers engaged more extensively in smaller home improvement tasks”.

This shift reflects homeowners’ response to elevated mortgage rates that have discouraged major relocations and large-scale renovations.

The company noted that foreign exchange fluctuations negatively impacted total comparable sales by approximately 40 basis points during the quarter. Additionally, foot traffic data from Placer.ai showed visits to Home Depot locations decreased by 2.2% in the second quarter following a 3.9% decline in Q1.

Full-Year Guidance Maintained

Despite missing quarterly expectations, Home Depot reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook, projecting total sales growth of approximately 2.8% and comparable sales growth of about 1.0% for the equivalent 52-week period. The company also maintained its forecast for adjusted diluted earnings per share to decline by approximately 2% from $15.24 in fiscal 2024.

Additional guidance metrics include a gross margin of approximately 33.4%, an operating margin of about 13.0%, and plans for approximately 13 new store openings during the fiscal year. The company expects capital expenditures of about 2.5% of total sales.