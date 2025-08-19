Home Depot (NYSE: HD) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates Despite Revenue Growth

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 results that fell short of Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, with shares declining 2.5% despite showing solid year-over-year growth.

The world’s largest home improvement retailer posted adjusted earnings per share of $4.68, missing analyst estimates of $4.71, while revenue reached $45.28 billion compared to the expected $45.36 billion.

Despite the miss, Home Depot demonstrated resilience with sales growing 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year, driven by continued customer engagement in smaller home improvement projects. Comparable sales increased 1.0% overall and 1.4% in the United States, marking the third consecutive quarter of positive U.S. comparable sales growth.

Steady Performance Amid Economic Headwinds

Net earnings for the quarter totaled $4.6 billion, or $4.58 per diluted share, compared to $4.60 per share in the prior year period. The slight decline in per-share earnings reflects the company’s share buyback activity reducing the share count over time.

“Our second quarter results aligned with our expectations. The momentum that started in the latter half of last year persisted into the first half, as customers engaged more extensively in smaller home improvement tasks,” stated Ted Decker, chair, president, and CEO of Home Depot.

The company noted that foreign exchange fluctuations negatively impacted total comparable sales by approximately 40 basis points during the quarter, reflecting the continued strength of the U.S. dollar.

Full-Year Guidance Reaffirmed

Home Depot maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook, projecting total sales growth of approximately 2.8% and comparable sales growth of around 1.0% for the equivalent 52-week period. The company also reaffirmed its forecast for adjusted diluted earnings per share to decline by approximately 2% from $15.24 in fiscal 2024.

Additional guidance metrics include a gross margin of approximately 33.4%, an operating margin of about 13.0%, and plans for approximately 13 new store openings during the fiscal year. The company expects capital expenditures of about 2.5% of total sales.

Market Position Remains Strong

Home Depot operates 2,353 retail stores and over 800 branches across North America, employing more than 470,000 associates. The company continues to expand its market share while navigating challenging economic conditions including elevated interest rates and inflation pressures.

CEO Decker emphasized the company’s operational excellence, stating: “Our teams are performing at a high level and we continue to expand our market share”. The retailer has maintained strong in-stock rates and avoided inventory buildup related to potential tariff concerns, unlike some competitors.

The earnings report comes as Home Depot’s stock had risen more than 10% over the past month on expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, which could boost housing market activity and drive demand for home improvement projects.