How Much Could 500 Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) Shares Earn an Investor in 12 Months?

Rolls-Royce shares have seen extraordinary growth since the lows of 2020, rising over 1,000% and propelling the engineering giant to the upper echelon of the FTSE 100. For investors looking to buy 500 shares today, the outlook for the next 12 months hinges on current forecasts and market sentiment.

At today’s price, Rolls-Royce shares are trading around 1,070p. Analysts offer a range of 12-month targets, with most consensus forecasts skewing just below the current price but with several optimistic projections pointing as high as 1,300p.

If Rolls-Royce shares reach this upper estimate, a holding of 500 shares would rise in value from £5,350 to £6,500 in a year—a potential gain of £1,150, or a 21% upside.

Conversely, the median estimates from leading analysts forecast muted or even marginally negative returns from current levels, as the stock may already reflect substantial growth and high expectations following recent operational successes. The average 12-month price target from a basket of analysts hovers around 1,048p to 1,085p, suggesting an investor could see their £5,350 initial stake move marginally lower or remain essentially unchanged if targets are accurate.

However, should Rolls-Royce surpass expectations, driven by new contract wins, aerospace market tailwinds, or successful expansion into small nuclear reactors and narrow-body aircraft engines, there is upside potential. But at a stretched price-to-earnings multiple, the shares’ next phase may be more volatile, and any operational misstep could trigger a pullback.

For those now buying in, the forecasted range over the next 12 months is from a 2% modest loss to a potential 21% gain, excluding dividends. Past performance does not guarantee future results, particularly for shares that have already experienced a meteoric rise. Investors should weigh both upside scenarios and the possibility of share price consolidation as Rolls-Royce faces its next set of challenges and opportunities.