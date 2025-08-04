How will AMD’s data center growth influence its stock performance this quarter

AMD’s data center growth is expected to serve as a powerful catalyst for its stock performance this quarter. The surge in revenue from the data center segment—fueled by the widespread adoption of MI300 AI chips and increasing demand from major cloud service providers—positions AMD as a key beneficiary of the AI and cloud computing boom.

Analysts predict that robust double-digit growth from this business line will offset softness in embedded and gaming segments, supporting a positive overall earnings trajectory.

This momentum is already reflected in AMD’s share price, as investors have grown increasingly bullish on its leadership in GPU and accelerator markets. Strong customer wins and expanding cloud partnerships not only boost near-term revenues but also enhance investor confidence in AMD’s ability to capture a larger share of the rapidly growing data infrastructure market.

This confidence is translating into high trading volumes and upward price action ahead of the company’s earnings release.

Should AMD’s data center results meet or surpass expectations, continued stock outperformance is likely—potentially pushing the stock to new 52-week highs and expanding its valuation multiple.

However, any signs of slowing data center growth or profitability pressures could quickly lead to volatility, highlighting the segment’s significance to AMD’s near-term stock trajectory.