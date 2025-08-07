HP Inc (NYSE: HP) Schedules Q3 2025 Earnings Call as Investors Eye Turnaround

HP Inc. is set to announce its third-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on August 27, 2025, with a live audio webcast scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET. The report will cover financial performance for the quarter ended July 31, 2025, providing critical insights for investors as the technology company navigates a challenging business environment.

Analysts anticipate that HP’s Q3 results will reflect the ongoing impact of global economic headwinds, fluctuating demand in the personal computing market, and persistent cost pressures from U.S. tariffs.

Market projections suggest earnings per share will land in the range of $0.68 to $0.80 on a non-GAAP basis, indicating a potential decline from last year’s comparable period and continuing a trend of muted profit growth. HP’s full-year adjusted profit forecast was revised downward in May due to softer PC demand and higher tariff-related costs, now expected between $3.00 and $3.30 per share.

In the preceding quarter, HP delivered $13.2 billion in revenue—up 3.3% year over year—highlighting resilience in commercial PC sales but missing on earnings expectations, which prompted a negative reaction from investors.

The company remains proactive: it has accelerated efforts to diversify its manufacturing footprint, with a significant shift of production outside China to offset tariff exposure and stabilize margins.

Management has expressed confidence that strategic investments in AI-driven products and ongoing manufacturing realignment will begin to pay dividends in the coming quarters. The August 27 earnings release will be closely monitored for updates on these initiatives.

Investors will also be watching for management’s revised outlook, as well as signals on cash flow generation and capital returns. With HP’s stock lagging broader market benchmarks and sector peers, the upcoming results could serve as a critical inflection point for the company’s turnaround narrative and investor sentiment alike.