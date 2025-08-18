HSBC Buys Back Over 4.1 Million Shares From Merrill Lynch

HSBC Holdings plc has repurchased more than 4.1 million shares from Merrill Lynch International, continuing its large-scale buyback initiative that began on July 31, 2025. These shares were cancelled to reduce the company’s outstanding share capital and enhance shareholder value.marketscreener+1

Details of the Buyback Transaction

HSBC acquired 2,669,535 shares on UK exchanges and 1,622,400 shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from Merrill Lynch International.

The buyback is part of HSBC's $3 billion program, aiming for a total reduction in ordinary shares outstanding, with all repurchased shares cancelled.

Since the start of the program, HSBC has bought back over 35 million shares for a total consideration of about $439.2 million as of August 13, 2025.

Purpose of the Buyback

The buyback is designed to return capital to shareholders and increase the value of remaining shares by reducing supply.

and increase the value of remaining shares by reducing supply. HSBC’s approach includes purchases on both London and Hong Kong stock exchanges, complying with regulatory rules in each market.

Impact on HSBC’s Share Structure

After these transactions, HSBC's issued ordinary share capital is now 17,380,319,474 shares with voting rights.

with voting rights. The buyback strengthens investor confidence and underscores HSBC’s solid financial performance and capital management.

HSBC’s ongoing share buyback from Merrill Lynch International is a strategic move to support shareholder value and optimize capital structure. Over 4.1 million shares have been cancelled in recent transactions as part of a broader $3 billion program, reducing the total number of shares outstanding and potentially benefiting long-term investors.