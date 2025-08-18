HSBC Buys Back Over 4.1 Million Shares From Merrill Lynch

HSBC Holdings plc has repurchased more than 4.1 million shares from Merrill Lynch International, continuing its large-scale buyback initiative that began on July 31, 2025. These shares were cancelled to reduce the company’s outstanding share capital and enhance shareholder value.marketscreener+1
Details of the Buyback Transaction
- HSBC acquired 2,669,535 shares on UK exchanges and 1,622,400 shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from Merrill Lynch International.
- The buyback is part of HSBC’s $3 billion program, aiming for a total reduction in ordinary shares outstanding, with all repurchased shares cancelled.
- Since the start of the program, HSBC has bought back over 35 million shares for a total consideration of about $439.2 million as of August 13, 2025.
Purpose of the Buyback
- The buyback is designed to return capital to shareholders and increase the value of remaining shares by reducing supply.
- HSBC’s approach includes purchases on both London and Hong Kong stock exchanges, complying with regulatory rules in each market.
Impact on HSBC’s Share Structure
- After these transactions, HSBC’s issued ordinary share capital is now 17,380,319,474 shares with voting rights.
- The buyback strengthens investor confidence and underscores HSBC’s solid financial performance and capital management.
HSBC’s ongoing share buyback from Merrill Lynch International is a strategic move to support shareholder value and optimize capital structure. Over 4.1 million shares have been cancelled in recent transactions as part of a broader $3 billion program, reducing the total number of shares outstanding and potentially benefiting long-term investors.