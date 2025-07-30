HSBC Holdings plc (LON: HSBA) Shares Fall 4% as Profits Slide and Market Reacts to Weak Lending Outlook

HSBC Holdings plc (LON: HSBA) shares dropped 4.06% to close at 930.60GBX on July 30, 2025, following the release of its first-half results. The selloff came despite the bank unveiling a fresh $3billion share buyback program and announcing a second interim dividend of $0.10 per share for shareholders.

The first half of 2025 saw HSBC’s profit before tax fall 27% year-on-year to $15.8billion, reflecting significant dilution and impairment losses on its stake in Bank of Communications and the absence of gains from divested businesses in Canada and Argentina.

Revenue declined 8.5% to $34.1billion, while operating expenses rose 4.5% due to increased technology investments and organizational restructuring. Net interest income edged down to $16.82billion, as net interest margins narrowed from 1.62% to 1.57%, impacted by foreign currency movements and the Argentine exit.

Still, the bank excluded these notable items to highlight underlying resilience: profit before tax and revenue each rose 5% and 6% respectively on a constant-currency basis. Wealth management, FX, and capital markets segments reported particular strength. Annualized return on tangible equity was 14.7%, or 18.2% when adjusted for exceptional items, showing improved core business profitability.

Management acknowledged headwinds from muted lending demand, cautioning that credit appetite is expected to remain subdued for the rest of the year. However, they reaffirmed medium-term targets and a 50% payout ratio goal for 2025. HSBC ended the period with a robust CET1 capital ratio of 14.6%, supporting both distributions and business growth plans.

The market’s reaction suggests concerns over near-term earnings volatility and global economic uncertainty, but HSBC’s capital strength and continued shareholder returns provide a degree of support as the bank executes its long-term strategy.