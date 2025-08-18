HSBC Sees Major Price Drops and a New Era for India’s Auto Sector

HSBC reported on Monday that the Indian government is considering major changes to the GST regime, which could reshape the entire automotive sector. The main proposal involves reducing the current GST rate on automobiles from 28% to 18%, and potentially discontinuing the additional cess levied on vehicles.

A significant cut in GST, according to HSBC, would likely decrease government revenue in the short term but is projected to boost demand in the automotive sector and create jobs. Passenger vehicles contribute about USD 14–15 billion annually in GST, while two-wheelers account for roughly USD 5 billion.

HSBC outlined three main scenarios:

Scenario 1: Reduce GST to 18% for small cars and rationalize the structure for larger cars, causing prices for small cars to drop about 8% and for large cars by 3–5%. Maruti Suzuki, with its strong small-car portfolio, stands to benefit most from this option.

Reduce GST to 18% for small cars and rationalize the structure for larger cars, causing prices for small cars to drop about 8% and for large cars by 3–5%. Maruti Suzuki, with its strong small-car portfolio, stands to benefit most from this option. Scenario 2: A flat 18% GST for all vehicle types, seen as less likely due to its steep fiscal impact. This would result in a 6–8% price reduction across categories but cause a revenue hit of USD 5–6 billion. It could also disadvantage electric vehicles (EVs) if internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles become relatively cheaper.

A flat 18% GST for all vehicle types, seen as less likely due to its steep fiscal impact. This would result in a 6–8% price reduction across categories but cause a revenue hit of USD 5–6 billion. It could also disadvantage electric vehicles (EVs) if internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles become relatively cheaper. Scenario 3: Flat 18% GST and complete removal of the cess, sharply simplifying the tax structure but potentially halving current GST revenues. This is considered the least likely due to the fiscal implications.

HSBC cautioned that while two-wheelers and small cars would be clear winners, EV sellers might face setbacks if taxes on conventional vehicles drop. States could also react by hiking road taxes to make up for lower GST collections. The news itself might accelerate near-term purchases as buyers try to take advantage of potential future price reductions.

Automakers and investors are now evaluating the exposure of various companies to potential GST changes and considering how these reforms might alter their competitive standing. The measures under discussion could lead to meaningful reductions in consumer prices, particularly in the small car segment, driving demand but limiting government tax receipts in the short run.