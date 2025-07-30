Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ: IXHL) Surges 6.5% as Investors Cheer Positive Phase 2 Sleep Apnea Data

Incannex Healthcare shares soared 6.55% in today’s session, closing at $1.14. The surge comes as investors react positively to the company’s announcement of successful topline results from its Phase 2 RePOSA clinical trial for IHL-42X, a novel oral treatment targeting obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

The stock has been highly volatile in recent weeks, but today’s gains underscore renewed optimism about the company’s clinical pipeline and its prospects for addressing a significant unmet medical need.

The RePOSA trial results, revealed this morning, showed statistically significant reductions in the Apnoea-Hypopnoea Index (AHI), with IHL-42X outperforming placebo on several key endpoints. In addition to efficacy, the drug demonstrated a strong safety profile, with no serious adverse events and only mild to moderate side effects reported.

The uptick in IXHL’s share price reflects both trader enthusiasm for Incannex’s leading role in sleep apnea therapeutics and broader expectations for FDA engagement as the company prepares to initiate pivotal Phase 3 studies.

An estimated 900 million people worldwide suffer from OSA, and the absence of an approved oral therapy has put a spotlight on Incannex’s progress.

Today’s market reaction highlights growing investor confidence in the company’s late-stage clinical programs and the potential for IHL-42X to become a first-in-class, non-device-based solution for sleep apnea.

As the next phase of regulatory strategy unfolds, Incannex’s stock remains one to watch in the ever-evolving biopharmaceutical landscape.