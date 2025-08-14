Infineon (OTCQX: IFNNY) Finalizes $2.5B Acquisition of Marvell’s Automotive Ethernet Unit

Infineon Technologies has completed its $2.5 billion cash acquisition of Marvell Technology’s Automotive Ethernet business, a strategic move that significantly strengthens its leadership in automotive semiconductors and technology for software-defined vehicles.

The deal, which closed on August 15, 2025, positions Infineon to capitalize on the growing demand for high-speed, in-vehicle networking.

The acquired business is expected to generate between $225 million and $250 million in revenue in the 2025 calendar year, with an impressive gross margin of around 60%. It brings a robust design-win pipeline valued at approximately $4 billion through 2030, underscoring its strong customer relationships with over 50 automotive manufacturers, including eight of the top ten global OEMs.

At the core of the acquisition is Marvell’s Brightlane™ portfolio, which includes advanced PHY transceivers, switches, and bridges that support network data rates from 100 Mbps up to 10 Gbps.

This technology is crucial for developing the high-bandwidth, low-latency communication systems required for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

Infineon will integrate the business into its Automotive division under a new “Ethernet Solutions” business line. The acquisition was financed using a combination of existing funds and debt capital, and it has already received regulatory clearance, including from Germany’s Bundeskartellamt.

This integration combines Infineon’s leading AURIX™ microcontrollers with advanced Ethernet solutions, creating a comprehensive product offering for next-generation vehicle architectures.