Intel, C3 AI, BitMine, Monday.com, AMC: Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Today

Intel led large-cap gainers after reports that CEO Lip‑Bu Tan met with the White House days after calls for his resignation, a development traders read as easing policy risk and potentially stabilizing U.S. semiconductor priorities.

Shares were up intraday as investors weighed the prospect of a constructive dialogue with the administration and relative positioning versus peers amid evolving chip policy.

C3 AI plunged after issuing preliminary fiscal Q1 results far below prior guidance and announcing a restructuring of its global sales and services organization, with CEO Thomas Siebel calling sales “completely unacceptable”. The update drove broad analyst downgrades and reinforced concerns over execution, visibility, and leadership continuity, with the stock tracking its worst single‑day percentage decline since listing.

Monday.com fell sharply despite topping Q2 estimates and guiding revenue in line, as investors focused on signs of demand softness and a swing to operating loss, raising near‑term questions around growth efficiency and trajectory into H2. The selloff pushed shares toward 52‑week lows as traders prioritized cash‑flow durability and sales momentum over headline beats.

BitMine Immersion Technologies surged after disclosing a material increase in Ethereum holdings, with traders extrapolating treasury scale and crypto beta into equity upside as year‑to‑date gains accelerated. The move underscores the market’s sensitivity to balance‑sheet crypto exposure during periods of token volatility.

AMC advanced after better‑than‑expected Q2 revenue, a print that eased immediate liquidity worries and supported a relief bid in the meme‑cinema complex. While year‑to‑date performance remains negative, revenue outperformance served as a near‑term catalyst amid ongoing cost and attendance scrutiny.

Across the tape, today’s largest movers reflected a barbell of policy headlines, execution resets, and event‑driven catalysts heading into key inflation data, reinforcing a market skewed to rapid repricing on incremental news flow.