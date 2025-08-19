Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Shares Surge on $2 Billion SoftBank Investment in AI Push

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) stock jumped more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday following the announcement of a $2 billion equity investment from Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., providing crucial capital to the struggling U.S. chipmaker’s AI ambitions.

SoftBank will acquire Intel common stock at $23 per share, representing a slight discount to Intel’s Monday closing price of $23.66. The investment makes SoftBank Intel’s sixth-largest shareholder with an equity stake of just under 2%, providing essential funding as Intel works to regain competitiveness in the artificial intelligence sector.

The deal represents a significant vote of confidence in Intel’s turnaround efforts under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who took the helm in March following the dismissal of former CEO Pat Gelsinger. Intel has struggled to compete in the rapidly growing AI chip market dominated by NVIDIA and has reported substantial losses, including an annual deficit of $16.6 billion in 2024—the company’s first such loss since 1986.

Strategic Partnership Bolsters AI Ambitions

Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group, emphasized the strategic importance of the investment, stating: “Semiconductors are the foundation of every industry. For more than 50 years, Intel has been a trusted leader in innovation.

This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role”.

The partnership builds on the long-standing relationship between Son and Intel CEO Tan, with Tan noting: “Masa and I have worked closely together for decades, and I appreciate the confidence he has placed in Intel with this investment”.

SoftBank’s investment aligns with its broader AI revolution strategy, which includes a $500 billion Stargate data center project and a $30 billion commitment to OpenAI. The Japanese company will take only an equity position without seeking a board seat or committing to purchase Intel’s chips.