Intel (INTC) Agrees to Sell U.S. a 10% Stake in Its Business

Intel has agreed to give the U.S. government roughly a 10% equity stake valued around $8.9–$11.1 billion by converting portions of previously allocated federal funding into common stock, marking one of the most consequential government interventions in a major U.S. technology company since the 2008 auto bailouts.

The arrangement follows President Donald Trump’s announcement that Intel’s chief executive, Lip-Bu Tan, consented to a deal that effectively turns CHIPS Act grants and related federal support into an ownership position.

According to public statements and company commentary reported by multiple outlets, the structure is designed as passive ownership: no board seat or governance rights for the government, and voting aligned with the board except for limited exceptions.

Reports indicate the equity would be priced near $20–$21 per share for approximately a 9.9%–10% stake, with some accounts noting additional warrant-like features that could be exercised under specific contingencies. Intel shares rose on the news amid expectations that the capital backstop could extend the company’s runway for a multi-year turnaround in manufacturing and foundry services.

Strategically, the stake is tied to U.S. ambitions to reshore semiconductor production and accelerate leading-edge capacity onshore.

For Intel, the capital infusion and government alignment may help fund advanced nodes, stabilize investor confidence, and attract external foundry customers—areas where the company has trailed Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and has faced intensifying competition in AI accelerators and CPUs.

Key implications for investors:

Capital and runway: A government-backed stake lowers financing uncertainty as Intel executes its “nodes” roadmap and scales U.S. fabs.

Governance signal: Passive structure limits direct federal control but underscores national strategic interest in Intel’s success.

Policy precedent: Converting industrial policy funding into equity sets a notable template for future strategic-sector support.

Execution still paramount: The equity buffer does not resolve margin, yield, or customer-win challenges; progress on foundry traction, AI system uptake, and gross margin recovery remains the determinant of long-term equity value.

Bottom line: The U.S. stake provides material financial support and policy tailwinds, but Intel’s investment case continues to hinge on operational execution and competitive positioning in advanced manufacturing and AI-era silicon.