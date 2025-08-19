Intel (INTC) Shares Surge as SoftBank Commits $2 Billion Investment

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares jumped more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday following the announcement of a $2 billion equity investment from Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group. The struggling U.S. chipmaker will issue new common stock to SoftBank at $23 per share, representing a slight discount to Intel’s Monday closing price of $23.66.

The investment provides a much-needed lifeline for Intel, which has faced years of declining performance and mounting challenges in the artificial intelligence chip market dominated by competitors like Nvidia.

SoftBank’s stake will represent just under 2% of Intel’s equity, making the Japanese conglomerate the sixth-largest shareholder in the American semiconductor company.

Strategic Partnership for AI Revival

Masayoshi Son, SoftBank’s Chairman and CEO, framed the investment as part of his company’s broader AI ambitions, stating: “This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the United States, with Intel playing a critical role”. The deal aligns with SoftBank’s existing AI initiatives, including its $500 billion Stargate data center project with OpenAI and Oracle.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who previously worked with Son for decades, welcomed the investment as a vote of confidence in the company’s turnaround efforts. Tan took over as Intel’s CEO in March after the company posted an $18.8 billion loss last year and struggled to capitalize on the AI boom.