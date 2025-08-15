Intel (intc) Stock Surges as White House Reportedly Weighs Direct Stake

Intel shares jumped significantly on Friday following reports that the Trump administration is in discussions to take a direct equity stake in the struggling semiconductor giant. The news, first reported by Bloomberg, ignited investor optimism, sending the company’s stock up by as much as 7% in a single session.

The potential government investment is reportedly aimed at shoring up Intel’s delayed and highly ambitious chip manufacturing hub in Ohio. While the size and structure of a potential deal remain under discussion, the move signals a willingness by the White House to take a more interventionist approach to securing the domestic technology supply chain.

This development follows a recent meeting between President Donald Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. The talks represent a notable shift in tone, coming just days after the president had publicly called for Tan’s resignation, citing concerns over past business ties to China.

For Intel, a direct government investment could provide a critical lifeline as it navigates a difficult turnaround and faces intense competition in the advanced chip market. The company has struggled to advance its foundry business, and the federal backing could provide much-needed capital and confidence to support its domestic manufacturing goals.