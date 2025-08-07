Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares drop after Trump calls for CEO to resign immediately

Intel’s stock took a hit on Thursday following President Donald Trump’s public call for the immediate resignation of CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Trading in premarket saw Intel shares fall roughly 4%, reflecting investor concerns sparked by Trump’s allegations of the CEO being “highly conflicted,” though no specific details were provided.

Trump’s demand, expressed via a Truth Social post, intensified scrutiny on Tan’s leadership amid ongoing political and regulatory attention. The CEO has faced questions over past business ties and investments related to China, fueling debate about potential conflicts of interest as Intel navigates its role in critical technology and national security sectors.

Despite the sharp drop in shares, Intel has not issued an immediate response to the resignation call. The announcement comes amid a broader landscape of heightened geopolitical risks and market sensitivity around corporate governance in major tech firms.

This episode underscores the significant impact political statements can have on market sentiment and stock performance, adding a layer of volatility to Intel’s trading as investors weigh the implications for company leadership stability and strategic direction. The situation is being closely monitored by shareholders and industry observers alike.