Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) Stock Rises Despite Q2 Loss as Turnaround Push Gains Traction

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) shares climbed over 4% to $20.36 following the release of its second-quarter 2024 results, signaling renewed market optimism in the chipmaker’s turnaround strategy.

Intel reported revenue of $12.8 billion, narrowly down 1% from the prior year but at the higher end of guidance, reflecting stabilization amid persistent macroeconomic and competitive pressures.

The quarter saw the company post a GAAP loss of $0.38 per share—driven by restructuring charges and ongoing margin contraction—while non-GAAP earnings barely stayed positive at $0.02 per share. Despite this headline loss, Intel’s Q2 figures surpassed some expectations, and commentary from CEO Lip-Bu Tan emphasized cost discipline and operational streamlining. Intel is aggressively pursuing $10 billion in cost reductions, including a 15% workforce cut and suspension of its dividend from the fourth quarter of 2024, reaffirming its commitment to long-term balance sheet health.

Management’s strategic reset centers on re-focusing investments in advanced chip manufacturing and high-growth segments, including AI and data center solutions. The company highlighted progress with its next-generation Intel 18A node, reaching key development milestones that underpin broader ambitions in leading-edge semiconductor fabrication.

Looking ahead, Intel guided for third-quarter revenue between $12.5 billion and $13.5 billion, with anticipated breakeven non-GAAP earnings, reflecting cautious optimism as the company ventures through the latter stages of its restructuring.

For investors, Intel’s Q2 rebound—marked by firm cost controls, product innovation, and a clear path toward recovery—signals that the chipmaker may be laying the groundwork for a steadier financial performance, even as the stock remains well below its long-term highs and sector competition intensifies.