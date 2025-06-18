Intel ( NASDAQ: INTC) Taps Veteran Greg Ernst as Chief Revenue Officer in Major Leadership Overhaul | INTC Stock Price

Intel Corporation announced on Wednesday the appointment of Greg Ernst, a seasoned sales executive with over two decades of experience at the company, as its new chief revenue officer. The promotion is a key component of a broader organizational restructuring helmed by CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who is steering the semiconductor giant through a critical turnaround phase.

Ernst, a respected figure within the company, has been at the forefront of Intel’s sales and marketing operations. He most recently led the company’s entire Sales and Marketing Group and previously served as the head of its business across the Americas.

His deep understanding of the market and customer-focused approach are seen as vital assets as Intel navigates an intensely competitive landscape. In his new capacity, Ernst will continue to report directly to CEO Tan, ensuring close alignment with the company’s top-level strategy.

This appointment does not occur in isolation. It is part of a significant overhaul of Intel’s leadership team, designed to sharpen the company’s engineering focus and enhance customer relationships. Alongside Ernst’s promotion, Intel has recruited several high-profile engineering leaders from across the tech industry. These include executives from Google, Apple, and Cadence Design Systems, who are tasked with spearheading critical initiatives in AI, system-on-chip development, and customer engineering.

The leadership shuffle signals a clear intent from CEO Tan to revitalize Intel by flattening its management structure and doubling down on technical innovation and customer satisfaction. “We see significant opportunities ahead to strengthen our product offerings and meet the changing needs of our customers,” Tan stated, emphasizing that the new leaders will play important roles in positioning the business for the future.

This strategic realignment aims to make Intel more agile and better equipped to reclaim its dominance in the chip industry.