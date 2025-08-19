Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Surges 9% as SoftBank Invests $2 Billion in Struggling Chipmaker

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares soared over 9% on Tuesday following the announcement that SoftBank Group will invest $2 billion in the struggling chipmaker at $23 per share, slightly below Monday’s closing price of $23.66.

The strategic investment positions SoftBank as Intel’s fifth-largest shareholder with approximately 2% ownership and represents a significant vote of confidence in the company’s AI-focused turnaround strategy.

The deal comes at a critical juncture for Intel, which has faced mounting pressure amid weak sales and ongoing losses while competitors like Nvidia and AMD dominate the AI chip market. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son characterized the investment as demonstrating conviction that “advanced semiconductor production and supply will continue to grow in the United States, with Intel playing an essential role”.

The Japanese conglomerate’s backing is particularly meaningful given its heavy investments in AI companies including OpenAI and its broader AI infrastructure focus.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan expressed enthusiasm about deepening the partnership with SoftBank, highlighting the company’s leadership in emerging technology sectors. The investment provides crucial capital as Intel continues implementing its challenging turnaround under Tan, who has moderated predecessor Pat Gelsinger’s ambitious expansion plans by halting overseas facility construction and postponing the $20 billion chip plant development in Ohio.

The SoftBank news follows a volatile week for Intel shares, which initially rallied on reports that the Trump administration was considering a government stake in the company, only to decline 3.6% on Monday when Bloomberg suggested the U.S. might purchase up to 10% of Intel by converting CHIPS Act grants into equity.

Despite ongoing challenges, Intel shares have gained 18% year-to-date and 13% over the past year, with analysts maintaining price targets ranging from $14 to $28.

The strategic partnership underscores the critical importance of Intel’s domestic manufacturing capabilities to U.S. national security interests while providing the company with additional resources to compete in the rapidly evolving AI semiconductor landscape.