Intel share (INTC) Rises 4% as CEO Lip-Bu Tan Heads to White House Amid Leadership Standoff

Intel shares climbed 4.4% to $20.83 on Monday ahead of CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s meeting with President Donald Trump, a high-stakes visit following the president’s public call for Tan’s resignation over alleged China ties.

The showdown comes as several former Intel directors backed Trump’s demand and urged a radical restructuring, including a potential spin-off of the chipmaker’s manufacturing arm. Senator Tom Cotton has also raised concerns about Tan’s links to Chinese enterprises.

Analysts say the meeting could shape Intel’s turnaround and U.S. semiconductor ambitions. Market watchers are looking for signals on domestic manufacturing commitments, potential government partnerships, and the fate of Intel’s advanced process roadmap after recent cost-cutting and slowed factory expansion.

Monday’s rebound partially offset last week’s decline after Trump’s remarks, underscoring investor focus on whether the talks de-escalate political risk and unlock support for Intel’s U.S. production plans.