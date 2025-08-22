Intel vs. HubSpot: Which AI-Driven Tech Stock Has More Upside?

Intel and HubSpot are both leaning hard into AI, but their investment cases diverge sharply on growth durability, execution risk, and valuation. Consensus data and recent strategic updates suggest HubSpot offers the cleaner upside path near term, while Intel’s rerating case hinges on a difficult turnaround and unproven AI accelerator roadmap.

Intel’s pivot away from selling standalone AI accelerators and toward “rack-scale” systems anchored by the forthcoming Jaguar Shores underscores ongoing challenges after faltering Gaudi sales and the cancellation of Falcon Shores as a commercial product.

While Intel is embedding AI across PCs via Core Ultra NPUs and driving energy-efficient on-device workloads, consensus still models a 1.7% revenue decline in 2025 with EPS growth reliant on cost actions and mix, not accelerating top-line AI wins; EPS estimates have been cut roughly 46% over the past two months, reflecting execution uncertainty.

Valuation is undemanding on sales versus software peers, but the AI data center upside remains largely theoretical until product traction improves.

HubSpot, by contrast, is compounding double-digit growth with rising profitability as AI features permeate its CRM suite—spanning assistants, agents, insights, and ChatSpot—amplified by the Clearbit data acquisition to enrich go-to-market precision.

Street models call for 17.4% revenue growth and 16.9% EPS growth in 2025, with estimates nudging higher in recent weeks, and management signaling a path back to full-year profitability supported by improving margins and disciplined capital returns, including a recent $125 million buyback.

Shares trade at a premium multiple on sales, but that reflects higher visibility, recurring revenue, and clearer monetization of AI features inside a scaled SaaS platform.

Bottom line: For near- to medium-term upside driven by AI adoption that is already translating into numbers, HubSpot screens better on revisions, growth, and execution, albeit at a richer multiple.

Intel retains optionality if Jaguar Shores and rack-scale solutions gain hyperscaler traction, but until order momentum and earnings revisions turn sustainably positive, the risk-reward skews toward HubSpot for AI-led upside potential.