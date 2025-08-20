Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Q2 Earnings Preview: Strong Growth Expected Despite Recent Stock Decline

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is set to report second-quarter earnings Thursday afternoon, with analysts expecting 17.8% revenue growth to $3.75 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share as the financial technology platform navigates a challenging market environment for software stocks.

Strong Recent Performance Sets High Bar

Intuit delivered an impressive Q1 performance, beating revenue expectations by 2.6% with $7.75 billion in sales, marking 15.1% year-over-year growth. The company exceeded analyst EBITDA estimates and raised full-year EPS guidance above Wall Street expectations, establishing momentum heading into the current quarter.

The $3.75 billion revenue forecast aligns closely with Intuit’s 17.4% growth rate from the same quarter last year, suggesting consistent execution in its core TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Credit Karma segments. Analyst estimates have remained largely unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating confidence in the company’s ability to maintain its trajectory.

Peer Performance Offers Mixed Signals

Recent earnings from finance and HR software peers provide contrasting data points. BlackLine delivered 7.2% revenue growth but saw shares fall 4.6% despite beating expectations, while Marqeta surged 19.9% after reporting 20.1% revenue growth that topped estimates by 6.9%. These results suggest investor reactions will depend heavily on both absolute performance and forward guidance quality.

Stock Under Pressure Ahead of Results

Intuit shares have declined 8.2% over the past month, underperforming the broader finance software group’s 4.6% average decline amid concerns about economic stability and potential policy changes. The stock trades at $701.29, well below the average analyst price target of $834.66, suggesting upside potential if the company delivers solid results.

The 19% gap between current price and analyst targets indicates significant room for recovery if Intuit can demonstrate resilient growth despite macroeconomic headwinds. Key metrics to watch include subscriber growth across core platforms, AI-driven product adoption rates, and management commentary on the outlook for tax season and small business spending patterns.

With Intuit having missed revenue estimates only twice over the past two years, Thursday’s report will test whether the company can maintain its track record while addressing investor concerns about software sector valuations and economic uncertainty.