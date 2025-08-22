Intuit (INTU) Q4 2025 Results: Revenue Jumps 20% as AI Investments Drive Strong Growth

Intuit delivered robust fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results with revenue surging 20% to $3.83 billion, significantly beating analyst expectations and setting optimistic fiscal 2026 guidance that projects continued double-digit growth driven by AI-powered platform innovations.

The financial software giant reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.75, representing a 38% year-over-year increase and surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.66. Net income dramatically rebounded to $381 million from a $20 million loss in the prior year quarter, marking a remarkable 2,005% improvement as the company achieved strong operational leverage.

AI Platform Strategy Delivers Results

CEO Sasan Goodarzi highlighted breakthrough adoption of Intuit’s AI-powered business platform, which launched comprehensive “done-for-you” business agents in July 2025. The platform garnered engagement from millions of customers within its first month, demonstrating strong market demand for automated business solutions across tax, accounting, and financial services.

The Global Business Solutions Group drove significant growth with revenue increasing 18% to $3.0 billion, or 21% excluding Mailchimp. Online Ecosystem revenue grew 21% to $2.2 billion, reflecting accelerated adoption of Intuit’s digital-first offerings and successful mid-market expansion strategies.

Mid-Market Momentum Accelerates

Intuit’s mid-market initiative showed exceptional performance with approximately 40% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal 2025. U.S. mid-market customer growth reached 23% year-over-year, while the number of new build customers in Q4 nearly doubled compared to Q3, including successful large-scale deployments with clients managing up to 200 entities.

Average revenue per customer in the online ecosystem accelerated to 14% growth, reflecting successful migration toward serving more complex, higher-value clients within the company’s $89 billion total addressable market for mid-market solutions.

TurboTax Live revenue surged 47% year-over-year, far exceeding the company’s long-term growth target of 15%-20% and contributing to 10% overall consumer segment revenue growth. Credit Karma delivered 32% revenue growth for the full year and 34% in Q4, facilitating successful cross-platform engagement between tax and financial services offerings.

Optimistic Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Management provided confident fiscal 2026 guidance projecting total revenue of $21.0-$21.2 billion, representing 12%-13% growth and exceeding analyst expectations. Global Business Solutions Group revenue is expected to grow 14%-15%, while double-digit growth is targeted for both Credit Karma and TurboTax Live segments.

Adjusted earnings per share are forecast at $22.98-$23.18 for fiscal 2026, representing 14%-15% growth. The company reiterated long-term growth targets and announced a $3.2 billion share repurchase authorization, bringing total remaining repurchase capacity to $5.3 billion.

Despite the strong results, Intuit shares declined 5.6% in after-hours trading to $658.99, potentially reflecting profit-taking after the stock’s significant year-to-date gains of approximately 11.2%.