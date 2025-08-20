Invesco QQQ Trust Slides 1.73% as Tech-Led Selloff Pressures Major Index ETF

The Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, closed Wednesday at $559.43, down $9.85 or 1.73% for the session. The decline comes amid a broad technology sector selloff that saw high-beta growth names across artificial intelligence, semiconductors, megacaps, and software retreat on profit-taking and risk-off positioning.

The ETF’s drop reflects sharp midweek reversals in major Nasdaq components such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Tesla, Apple, and Meta Platforms, all of which faced material losses as investors reassessed valuation levels following a multi-month rally. Elevated trading volumes and sector rotation contributed to widespread declines, with QQQ’s performance mirroring the underlying weakness in tech leadership.

QQQ remains one of the most liquid and widely held ETFs for exposure to large-cap technology stocks and growth sectors. Despite the pullback, the fund remains well above its 52-week low, continuing to outperform traditional broad-market benchmarks over longer timeframes. However, the current downturn highlights market sensitivity to interest rate expectations, earnings revisions, and policy signals from the Federal Reserve, especially ahead of key central bank communications later in the week.

Analysts caution that further downside in QQQ may persist if tech sector volatility continues or if monetary policy commentary disappoints investor hopes for rate cuts in 2025.