IRCON (NSE: IRCON) Share Price Forecast 2025-2030

IRCON International Ltd (NSE: IRCON) has become a stock of significant interest for investors. With a strong track record and a robust pipeline of government projects, market analysts are forecasting a sustained upward trajectory for its share price through 2030, though predictions show a notable divergence between conservative and highly optimistic outlooks.

IRCON Share Price Target for 2025

Analyst forecasts for IRCON’s share price in 2025 present a wide spectrum of possibilities. More conservative technical analyses place the stock in a range between ₹192 and ₹209, with an average target price hovering around ₹201.

However, other fundamental analyses based on the company’s strong financial health and business strategy project a much more bullish outcome, with some experts setting a target as high as ₹466 for the year. This divergence highlights the different valuation models being applied to the infrastructure major.

Mid-Term Projections: 2026 to 2028

Looking ahead, the growth trend is expected to continue, with price targets steadily increasing. For 2026, forecasts range from an average of ₹235 to a high of ₹569, indicating confidence in IRCON’s ability to execute its projects and expand its order book.

By 2027, the share price is anticipated to climb further. Minimum price targets are projected around ₹270, while more optimistic scenarios see the stock reaching between ₹400 and ₹654. This growth is expected to be fueled by consistent performance and new contract wins.

Entering 2028, analysts predict the stock could trade between ₹330 and ₹766. The higher end of this forecast is contingent on the company successfully expanding its international footprint and maintaining strong profitability margins.

Long-Term Outlook: 2029 and 2030

The long-term forecast for IRCON remains overwhelmingly positive. For 2029, projections suggest the share price could fall within a range of ₹450 to ₹877. This substantial potential increase reflects the company’s strategic position to benefit from India’s continued focus on infrastructure development.

By 2030, IRCON’s share price is expected to achieve significant milestones. Forecasts place the target between ₹750 and ₹780 on the conservative side, while more aggressive models predict it could approach ₹1,000. This long-term growth is tied to IRCON’s sustained profitability, expansion into new global markets, and the adoption of advanced technology to improve project efficiency.

Key Factors Influencing Future Growth

Several critical drivers underpin these positive forecasts for IRCON. The company’s strong relationship with Indian Railways and its large-scale construction projects provide a stable revenue base. Furthermore, its expansion into international markets, particularly in Gulf countries, opens up new avenues for growth.

Investor sentiment, overall economic conditions, government policies on infrastructure spending, and the company’s financial performance will all play crucial roles in determining whether IRCON can meet these ambitious price targets in the years to come.